HSBC in talks with U.S. to end crisis-era mortgage probe

HSBC Holdings is in talks to resolve a U.S. probe into its sale of toxic mortgage bonds a decade ago, according to people familiar with matter, a negotiation that could offer an early look at how the Trump Justice Department will deal with global banks. The London-based bank has had at least one meeting with the Justice Department and is scheduled to meet again, said three people who asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.