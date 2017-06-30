Goldman Sachs is working on an iPhone app for the masses
You'll be able to access and manage your Goldman Sachs accounts through an app on your smartphone in the near future. Goldman Sachs, which has been expanding its offerings to retail consumers in recent years, is building an iOS app for its growing crop of digital retail banking services, according to a job listing on the company website .
