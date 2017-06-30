Global Markets-Asia hit by Wall St st...

Global Markets-Asia hit by Wall St stumble, debt yields spike after Ecb minutes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TOKYO, July 7 Asian shares lost ground on Friday after a weak session on Wall Street, while global sovereign debt yields were elevated across the board on bets the European Central Bank is moving ever closer towards unwinding its massive monetary stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent, after the Dow lost 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1 percent on Thursday, partly as higher Treasury yields dimmed the appeal of equities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17) 5 hr capitalism unfair 15
Make Money Fast! Jul 2 makemoneyfast 1
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 29 sdwayne 5,496
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Jun 27 FireyFellow44 7
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Jun 26 Chucklethe Truck 160
News Man charged in Hinsdale slaying wants speedy tr... Jun 23 maureen 1
News Newt Gingrich's Freddie Mac Fees: Received At L... (Nov '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 53
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC