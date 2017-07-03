Get Started: Small, mid-sized companies in a capital crunch

More small and medium-sized businesses are having challenges with working capital, or the money they have available for funding their day-to-day operations, according to a survey by Dun & Bradstreet and Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management. Sixty-six percent of the companies surveyed from late April to early May said their working capital needs were the reason they sought financing during the second quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.