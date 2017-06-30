Brintons Carpets sold to private equi...

Brintons Carpets sold to private equity group

22 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

The Carlyle Group announced on Wednesday the sale of Brintons Carpet Limited to funds managed by Argand Partners LP - a private equity firm based in New York and San Francisco. Argand - who specialise in growth-orientated control investments into global market leading companies within the industrial sector - has partnered with Brintons' senior management team to acquire 100 per cent of Brintons from the Carlyle Group for an undisclosed sum.

Chicago, IL

