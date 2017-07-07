Brexit Should Preserve Free Trade for...

Brexit Should Preserve Free Trade for Financial Services: FCA's Bailey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Finance firms should not be forced by regulators to change location after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority told a Reuters Newsmaker event on Thursday. Banks, insurers and asset managers based in Britain are already making contingency plans to shift some operations to continental Europe after Brexit takes effect in case access to the EU single market is closed off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17) 11 hr capitalism unfair 15
Make Money Fast! Jul 2 makemoneyfast 1
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 29 sdwayne 5,496
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Jun 27 FireyFellow44 7
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Jun 26 Chucklethe Truck 160
News Man charged in Hinsdale slaying wants speedy tr... Jun 23 maureen 1
News Newt Gingrich's Freddie Mac Fees: Received At L... (Nov '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 53
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC