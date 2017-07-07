Brexit Should Preserve Free Trade for Financial Services: FCA's Bailey
Finance firms should not be forced by regulators to change location after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority told a Reuters Newsmaker event on Thursday. Banks, insurers and asset managers based in Britain are already making contingency plans to shift some operations to continental Europe after Brexit takes effect in case access to the EU single market is closed off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17)
|11 hr
|capitalism unfair
|15
|Make Money Fast!
|Jul 2
|makemoneyfast
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 27
|FireyFellow44
|7
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|Man charged in Hinsdale slaying wants speedy tr...
|Jun 23
|maureen
|1
|Newt Gingrich's Freddie Mac Fees: Received At L... (Nov '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|53
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC