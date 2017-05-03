UPDATE 2-Brazil's ItaAo beats profit estimates as provisions drop
May 3 Itau Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as stricter credit risk controls allowed Latin America's largest bank by assets to cut loan-loss provisions despite eroding corporate loan book quality. Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, climbed 6 percent from the previous three months to a record 6.176 billion reais .
