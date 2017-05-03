UPDATE 1-Ex-SEC accountant faces charges over illegal options trades -sources
A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The charges against David R. Humphrey, a 16-year SEC veteran, represent a rare instance of the SEC taking enforcement action against one of its own employees, and constitute an unusual violation of the SEC's ethics rules.
