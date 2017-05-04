Survey: Small business owners lose so...

Survey: Small business owners lose some post-election cheer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Small business owners have lost some of their post-election optimism, according to a survey released Thursday by Wells Fargo & Co. The bank's quarterly small business index, based on a survey taken in early April, dropped to a reading of 95 from 100 at the start of 2017 and 80 in the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Wed 07 Mustang 30
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... May 2 Booger_ Burns 3
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today May 2 binaries 42
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
News Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15) Apr 28 okimar 20
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Apr 28 Wall Street bonus 118
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Apr 27 Patrick 35
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC