Survey: Small business owners lose some post-election cheer
Small business owners have lost some of their post-election optimism, according to a survey released Thursday by Wells Fargo & Co. The bank's quarterly small business index, based on a survey taken in early April, dropped to a reading of 95 from 100 at the start of 2017 and 80 in the fourth quarter.
