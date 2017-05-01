The Company reported diluted EPS of $1.18 and adjusted EPS of $0.87. )--Dividend Declaration The Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund declared a dividend of $0.0500 per common share on May 1, 2017, payable on Ma... )--Centrus Energy Corp. today reported that it has received notification from the NYSE MKT LLC that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE MK... )--Iron Mountain Incorporated , the storage and information management services company, will participate in investor meetings at the: Deutsche Bank Extreme Service... )--Ternium S.A. , announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission... )--Technavio analysts forecast the global ampoules packaging market to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.