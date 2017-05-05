PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
