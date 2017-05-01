Loan-servicing company Ocwen Financia...

Loan-servicing company Ocwen Financial explodes higher after unloading a bunch of assets

Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial surged as much as 46% on Monday after saying it will sell $425 million of assets to help boost the company's finances. New Residential Corporation will purchase mortgage servicing rights from Ocwen in a transaction and start a new five-year subservicing agreement, the company said in a statement .

