Loan-servicing company Ocwen Financial explodes higher after unloading a bunch of assets
Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial surged as much as 46% on Monday after saying it will sell $425 million of assets to help boost the company's finances. New Residential Corporation will purchase mortgage servicing rights from Ocwen in a transaction and start a new five-year subservicing agreement, the company said in a statement .
