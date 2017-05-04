Goldman's Blankfein says London could stall due to Brexit - BBC
May 5 Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said London's financial centre could stall due to the upheaval Brexit will inflict on financial services companies, the BBC reported. When asked by the BBC whether London's long-term expansion over the past three decades would reverse, Blankfein said: "I don't think it will totally reverse."
