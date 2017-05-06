German automaker Porsche to open office in Silicon Valley
Porsche Digital GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German automaker Porsche AG, is opening an office in Santa Clara, a city in Silicon Valley. The maker of sports cars and other high-performance vehicles did not provide the timing of the new office while announcing the decision Friday.
