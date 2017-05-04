Ge Ceo: 'President Trump is right' on...

Ge Ceo: 'President Trump is right' on trade

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

During an event at Georgetown University on Thursday, CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt shared his thoughts on the shortcomings of globalism, why protectionism is not the solution, and what US companies need from the Trump administration. On the end of globalization: "Today, people question globalization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea Fri Jeff Brightone 6
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) May 3 07 Mustang 30
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... May 2 Booger_ Burns 3
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today May 2 binaries 42
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
News Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15) Apr 28 okimar 20
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Apr 28 Wall Street bonus 118
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC