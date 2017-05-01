Ex-L3 Exec Accused of Accounting Failures
The SEC says former finance executive Davd Pruitt improperly recognized $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army. A former finance executive at a subsidiary of L3 Technologies has been charged with improperly recognizing $17.9 million in revenue from an aircraft maintenance contract with the U.S. Army.
