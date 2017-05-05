Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) CEO Peter Benoist Sells 10,621 Shares of Stock
Enterprise Financial Services Corp CEO Peter Benoist sold 10,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $445,657.16.
