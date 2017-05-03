Deutsche Bank's Chinese backer becomes top shareholder
HNA Group, the Chinese aviation-to-hotels conglomerate, increased its stake in Deutsche Bank to almost 10 percent, overtaking BlackRock as the top shareholder in Europe's largest investment bank. HNA's holding in Germany's biggest bank rose to 9.92 percent, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday by investment entities acting on HNA's behalf.
