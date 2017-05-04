CIBC boosts PrivateBancorp offer, lifting cash portion by 12%
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc. by $3 a share in cash to offset the decline in the bidder's stock price. The new agreement would pay PrivateBancorp investors $27.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC share for each of their shares, according to a joint statement Thursday by the companies.
