Australia wins landmark WTO tobacco packaging case - Bloomberg
May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news. It cited two people close to the situation as saying the panel had rejected a case made by Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia, which argued the laws constituted illegal barriers to trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|26 min
|Retribution
|2
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Wed
|07 Mustang
|30
|Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe...
|May 2
|Booger_ Burns
|3
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|May 2
|binaries
|42
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|okimar
|20
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|118
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC