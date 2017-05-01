ANZ New Zealand's first-half earnings rise 24%

ANZ New Zealand, the local unit of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, lifted first-half earnings 24 percent on a modest pickup in the lender's banking business and strong trading conditions from its institutional arm. Cash profit, the preferred earnings measure for the Australian-owned banks, rose to $928 million in the six months ended March 31 from $815 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based lender said in a statement.

