Advisory firm ISS tells PrivateBancorp shareholders to reject CIBC deal
A shareholder advisory firm is recommending shareholders of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp vote against a proposed takeover deal by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce . Institutional Shareholder Services says despite some potential short-term volatility if the CIBC deal is rejected, "the upside potential of a stand-alone strategy appears more compelling."
