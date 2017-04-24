WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute
Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth $163.23 million against the United States after winning a dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization arbitrator ruled on Tuesday. Mexico had complained to the world body about U.S. tuna labelling rules that it said unfairly penalised its fishing industry, and had asked for retaliatory sanctions of $472.3 million, which it planned to impose on imports of U.S. high-fructose corn syrup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|5 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|117
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC