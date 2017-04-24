WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute

Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth $163.23 million against the United States after winning a dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization arbitrator ruled on Tuesday. Mexico had complained to the world body about U.S. tuna labelling rules that it said unfairly penalised its fishing industry, and had asked for retaliatory sanctions of $472.3 million, which it planned to impose on imports of U.S. high-fructose corn syrup.

