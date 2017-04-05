WSJ: Wells Fargo's Aggressive Sales T...

WSJ: Wells Fargo's Aggressive Sales Tactics Hit Small Firms

14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Wells Fargo & Co. reportedly has restructured its credit card processing business after an internal probe found some employees had falsely reported customer sales numbers, This raises questions about the scope of the sales scandal that hit the lender's retail banking business last year and cost Chief Executive John Stumpf his job, the Wall Street Journal reported.

