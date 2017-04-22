William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings ...

William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Discover Financial Services - William Blair raised their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38.

