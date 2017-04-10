Wells Fargo to claw back $75M from ex-CEO, top executive; faults aggressive sales culture for sca...
Wells Fargo 's board of directors has blamed the bank's most senior management for creating an "aggressive sales culture" at Wells that eventually led to the bank's scandal over millions of unauthorized accounts. The results of the investigation, released Monday morning and conducted by the law firm Shearman & Sterling, also called for millions of dollars in compensation to be clawed back from former CEO John Stumpf and community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt.
