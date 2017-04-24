Wells Fargo shakes up Washington lobbying after accounts scandal
Wells Fargo is making big changes in how it deals with lawmakers and regulators in Washington after top executives were savaged during congressional inquiries into the bank's fraudulent-accounts scandal. David Moskowitz, an executive vice president, will run an expanded government-relations and public-policy group, the San Francisco-based bank said in a statement Thursday.
