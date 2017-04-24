Wells Fargo shakes up Washington lobb...

Wells Fargo shakes up Washington lobbying after accounts scandal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

Wells Fargo is making big changes in how it deals with lawmakers and regulators in Washington after top executives were savaged during congressional inquiries into the bank's fraudulent-accounts scandal. David Moskowitz, an executive vice president, will run an expanded government-relations and public-policy group, the San Francisco-based bank said in a statement Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15) 3 hr okimar 20
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) 9 hr Wall Street bonus 118
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) 16 hr Patrick 35
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Wed He Named Me Black... 9
News McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC