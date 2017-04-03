Wells Fargo scandal: Bank braces for results of massive board probe
Wells Fargo's board of directors tried to extinguish the firestorm facing the bank last September by launching a massive investigation that vowed to leave no stone unturned. After more than six months of digging into a broken culture that allowed for some two million fake accounts to be created, the independent board investigation is finally wrapping up.
