Wells Fargo faces shareholders, protesters at annual meeting
Wells Fargo's top management faced a series of protesters and apologized to investors Tuesday, but board members kept their jobs - albeit barely in some cases - at the first big shareholder meeting since a scandal over sales practices erupted. Shareholders clearly were irritated or angry at Wells' management.
