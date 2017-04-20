Wall Street Rallies on Earnings as Na...

Wall Street Rallies on Earnings as Nasdaq Hits Record

13 hrs ago

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher. The credit card company closed up 5.9 percent as the top boost to the Dow Industrials after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit late Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

