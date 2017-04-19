Wage worries sink stocks late; energy...

Wage worries sink stocks late; energy sector and IBM skid

10 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

U.S. stocks gave up a promising start and finished mostly lower Wednesday as investors continued to worry about lagging wages and energy companies dropped with the price of oil. Stocks climbed early on as a solid quarter from Morgan Stanley revived optimism about banks, and strong results from auto and industrial parts distributor Genuine Parts sent car makers and suppliers higher.

