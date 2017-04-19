Wage worries sink stocks late; energy sector and IBM skid
U.S. stocks gave up a promising start and finished mostly lower Wednesday as investors continued to worry about lagging wages and energy companies dropped with the price of oil. Stocks climbed early on as a solid quarter from Morgan Stanley revived optimism about banks, and strong results from auto and industrial parts distributor Genuine Parts sent car makers and suppliers higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC