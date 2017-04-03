UPDATE 1-China's Ant seeks to allay M...

UPDATE 1-China's Ant seeks to allay MoneyGram security fears

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes. The finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will meet MoneyGram's existing security infrastructure standards and invest in U.S. jobs, Ant's head of international strategy Douglas Feagin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 42 min fact 35
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa 4 hr ashtoash 2
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 5 hr Trudeau jr 79
News Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I... 16 hr doubtful 8
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Wed Smithtown1234 27
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... Wed okimar 45
News Women's March Demands Equality Wed BB Board 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC