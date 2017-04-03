UPDATE 1-China's Ant seeks to allay MoneyGram security fears
China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes. The finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will meet MoneyGram's existing security infrastructure standards and invest in U.S. jobs, Ant's head of international strategy Douglas Feagin said.
