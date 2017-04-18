United CEO Munoz won't become chairman in 2018
In a reversal of his earlier employment agreement, CEO Oscar Munoz has opted to leave "future determinations related to the chairman position to the discretion of the board," United said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. NEW YORK: United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday chief executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Thu
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Thu
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC