United CEO Munoz won't become chairman in 2018

In a reversal of his earlier employment agreement, CEO Oscar Munoz has opted to leave "future determinations related to the chairman position to the discretion of the board," United said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. NEW YORK: United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday chief executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.

