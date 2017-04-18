UK says it has gotten its money back ...

UK says it has gotten its money back from Lloyds bailout

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond says taxpayers have recovered all of the funds Britain injected into Lloyds Banking Group at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. Hammond said Friday in Washington that it had passed the milestone, recovering all 20.3 billion pounds injected.

