U.S. charges investment bank vice president with insider trading
An investment banking vice president and risk management specialist was criminally charged on Monday with insider trading in Neustar Inc before the advertising technology company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm. Avaneesh Krishnamoorthy, an Indian citizen living in West New York, New Jersey, made about $48,000 trading Neustar stock and options in a brokerage account held by him and his wife, after learning that Golden Gate Capital was in talks to buy the company, court papers show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|2 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|117
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC