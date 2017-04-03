Trump's top economic adviser, a former Goldman Sachs executive, told...
Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump and former Goldman Sachs chief operating officer, told lawmakers that he backed a rule that would separate commercial and investment banks, according to a report from Bloomberg . Bloomberg's Elizabeth Dexheimer reported that Cohn told a private meeting of the Senate Banking Committee that he supported separating the riskier investment-banking side of Wall Street from the consumer-facing lending business.
