Trump's top economic adviser, a former Goldman Sachs executive, told...

Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump and former Goldman Sachs chief operating officer, told lawmakers that he backed a rule that would separate commercial and investment banks, according to a report from Bloomberg . Bloomberg's Elizabeth Dexheimer reported that Cohn told a private meeting of the Senate Banking Committee that he supported separating the riskier investment-banking side of Wall Street from the consumer-facing lending business.

