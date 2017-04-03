Trump's top economic adviser, a forme...

Trump's top economic adviser, a former Goldman Sachs executive, told...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump and former Goldman Sachs chief operating officer, told lawmakers that he backed a rule that would separate commercial and investment banks, according to a report from Bloomberg . Bloomberg's Elizabeth Dexheimer reported that Cohn told a private meeting of the Senate Banking Committee that he supported separating the riskier investment-banking side of Wall Street from the consumer-facing lending business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 42 min Pointer 39
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa 8 hr ashtoash 2
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 9 hr Trudeau jr 79
News Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I... 20 hr doubtful 8
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Wed Smithtown1234 27
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... Wed okimar 45
News Women's March Demands Equality Wed BB Board 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC