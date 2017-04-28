Trump's Goldman Sachs Vampire Squid Presidency
The things that come out of President Trump's mouth seem to depend on who he talks to or what he sees on TV in the minutes immediately preceding his mouth motion. Based on his recent switchbacks, Trump has been spending a LOT of time talking to the alums of Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs who now form his inner circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC