Trump to order a study on abuses of U...

Trump to order a study on abuses of U.S. trade agreements

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Saturday seeking to identify any problems caused by the nation's existing trade agreements, including an examination of U.S. involvement in the World Trade Organization, a top trade official said, Reuters reported. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his department would work to issue a report in 180 days outlining challenges with these trade deals and possible solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15) 23 hr okimar 20
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Fri Wall Street bonus 118
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Thu Patrick 35
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Wed He Named Me Black... 9
News McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC