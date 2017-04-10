Toshiba issues going-concern warning

Toshiba Corp., the 142-year-old conglomerate, warned on Tuesday it may not be able to continue as a going concern as it grapples with billions of dollars in losses from its Westinghouse Electric nuclear business. Toshiba has been at odds with its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Arata, over Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. last month.

