The Trump administration may have to decide whether to press...
President Donald Trump's administration is now responsible for collecting nearly $7 billion in unpaid taxes from the company of one of its biggest hedge fund backers. In July 2014, a Senate committee inquiry found that Renaissance Technologies allegedly tried to transform short-term trades into long-term ones in transactions with Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
