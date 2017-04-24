The man who was supposed to be integral to Trump's economic...
President Donald Trump's reversal on labeling China as a currency manipulator, as well as an overall softer stance toward a country he routinely lambasted on the campaign trail, have raised new questions about the role of a top member of his Cabinet. Peter Navarro, the head of the newly formed White House National Trade Council and a top economic adviser to Trump, was believed to be quite possibly the most influential member of the West Wing when it came to matters of international trade, particularly involving the Chinese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|117
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC