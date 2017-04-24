The man who was supposed to be integr...

The man who was supposed to be integral to Trump's economic...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump's reversal on labeling China as a currency manipulator, as well as an overall softer stance toward a country he routinely lambasted on the campaign trail, have raised new questions about the role of a top member of his Cabinet. Peter Navarro, the head of the newly formed White House National Trade Council and a top economic adviser to Trump, was believed to be quite possibly the most influential member of the West Wing when it came to matters of international trade, particularly involving the Chinese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Mon Lottery Traitors 117
News McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou... Sun Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
How to find best Logo website Service ..? Apr 12 Roslynaassd 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC