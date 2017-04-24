The Latest: Trump attacks news media ...

The Latest: Trump attacks news media on night of dinner

17 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

President Donald Trump is issuing a scathing attack on the national news media at a Pennsylvania rally he organized for the same evening the White House Correspondents' Association hosts its annual dinner. Weeks ago Trump decided to skip the dinner and even wished the group well.

