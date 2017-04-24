The Latest: European Central Bank mor...

The Latest: European Central Bank more confident on economy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The European Central Bank notes the economy has strengthened, but steered clear of signaling it is planning the end of its massive monetary stimulus. The bank left its bond-buying stimulus program unchanged Thursday and at the subsequent news conference President Mario Draghi noted that "downside risks have diminished," though inflation remains subdued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Wed He Named Me Black... 9
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 117
News McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC