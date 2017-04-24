The Latest: European Central Bank more confident on economy
The European Central Bank notes the economy has strengthened, but steered clear of signaling it is planning the end of its massive monetary stimulus. The bank left its bond-buying stimulus program unchanged Thursday and at the subsequent news conference President Mario Draghi noted that "downside risks have diminished," though inflation remains subdued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|117
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC