Sony Surges as Analysts Say Profit May Reach Highest Since 1998

Sony Corp. shares jumped the most in almost three months after the company's better-than-projected preliminary earnings boosted analyst confidence in its ability to hit the highest profit levels in almost two decades. The Tokyo-based company rose as much as 4.6 percent in early Tokyo trading, headed for its biggest jump since Feb. 3. Sony reported preliminary operating profit of 285 billion yen for the fiscal year through March 2017, 19 percent higher than its previous forecast, according to a statement Friday after the close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.