SEC bars former Darien wealth advisor
Robert Tricarico after his July 2016 arrest in Westport. On April 10, 2017, the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission barred Tricarico from acting as a financial advisor following his October 2016 conviction for misappropriating $1.2 million from an elderly client.
