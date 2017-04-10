Sculptor of Wall Street's bull wants ...

Sculptor of Wall Street's bull wants 'Fearless Girl' moved

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue on Wednesday demanded the removal of the "Fearless Girl" statue that's faced off against the bull since last month. Arturo Di Modica said his 11-foot-tall bull is supposed to represent "freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love" but "Fearless Girl" has turned his work's message into something negative.

Chicago, IL

