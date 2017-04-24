SCANA Corporation Chairman Kevin Marsh to speak at Lander Spring Commencement
Lander University will confer approximately 270 degrees during its spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in Finis Horne Arena. The commencement speaker will be Kevin Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer with SCANA Corporation, a $9-billion energy-based holding company that has brought power and fuel to homes in the Carolinas and Georgia for 170 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15)
|Fri
|okimar
|20
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wall Street bonus
|118
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Patrick
|35
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC