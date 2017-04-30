S&P Global Analysts Give Sap Se (Sap) a 95.00 Price Target
The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Wall Street has made Hillary Clinton a millionaire (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|okimar
|20
|Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|118
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Apr 20
|lindsayrobin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC