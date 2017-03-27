RPT-Ethical investment tide lifts 'greenwash' concerns

SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing. The $23 trillion "sustainable, responsible and impact" investment sector has received a rush of money since the Paris climate agreement and, more recently, in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to slash environmental regulations.

