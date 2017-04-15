RPT-COLUMN-Oil rebalancing: delayed rather than derailed? Kemp
LONDON, April 12 Oil market rebalancing has been pushed back by a few months rather than pushed off course, if recent movements in crude futures prices are to be believed. Brent futures prices for June delivery have risen in 10 of the last 11 trading sessions by a total of more than $5 per barrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|6 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Wed
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC